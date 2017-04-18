Brewsday Tuesday: Louisiana Purchase ...

Brewsday Tuesday: Louisiana Purchase Brewing opens in Ponchatoula

Louisiana Purchase Brewing Company became fully permitted and licensed on April 7, making it the 35th brewery in Louisiana. Its grand opening weekend is April 28-29, for which founders Andy and Lindsey Turcotte have brewed a standard porter, a vanilla porter, a Galaxy-hopped IPA, an English-style bitter beer, a kolsch, a hefeweizen and an amber ale.

