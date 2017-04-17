Bills to lessen tax breaks to be debated by Louisiana Senate
The Louisiana Senate will consider proposals to whittle away at Louisiana's tax break programs to keep more money in the state treasury for spending. The Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee advanced a handful of bills Monday to the full Senate for consideration that would lessen or eliminate tax breaks as Louisiana continues to struggle with financial problems.
