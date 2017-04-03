Ayes or Nays on Governor Edwards tax ...

Ayes or Nays on Governor Edwards tax plan for Louisiana

15 hrs ago Read more: BayouBuzz.com

Edwards wants to expand corporate taxes in what he calls a Commercial Activity Tax, which will affect almost every business operating in the state. He says it will net as much as $900 million in revenue.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 23,459 • Total comments across all topics: 280,069,049

