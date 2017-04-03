Ayes or Nays on Governor Edwards tax plan for Louisiana
Edwards wants to expand corporate taxes in what he calls a Commercial Activity Tax, which will affect almost every business operating in the state. He says it will net as much as $900 million in revenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BayouBuzz.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Chilli J
|220,832
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Mon
|On The Hoof
|3
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Apr 1
|Anonymous
|586
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
|Paga Holidays
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC