Auditor finds $1.4M in improper, duplicate Medicaid payments

Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

A new audit said Louisiana's Medicaid program paid what appears to be $1.4 million in improper, duplicate payments for services over a five-year period. The report released Monday by Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera's Office said auditors reviewed Medicaid eligibility files and claims data covering January 2011 through October 2016 to look for duplicate payments.

