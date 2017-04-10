As Louisiana eyes criminal justice reform, battle lines drawn over...
Gov. John Bel Edwards is flanked by members of the Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Task Force, Thursday, March 16, 2016, as he speaks during a press conference at the State Capitol following a meeting in which the task force presented its detailed plan for criminal justice reform during the upcoming legislative session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|4 hr
|Melinda Garrett
|590
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|13 hr
|Subduction Zone
|221,064
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|23 hr
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC