Analysis: Despite a year of talk, tax reform questionable

When Louisiana's lawmakers wrapped up a divisive stretch of financial debates last year, they had cobbled together short-term budget fixes with pledges of tax and spending reform to come this year, to finally stabilize the state's never-ending budget seesaw. There's wide disagreement on what constitutes reform, deep philosophical divisions between Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Republican House leadership and questions about whether the political will exists to make the difficult decisions to overhaul a state's tax structure.

