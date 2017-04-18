Analysis: All talk, little action so ...

Analysis: All talk, little action so far in La. Legislature

21 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Spectators watching the public meetings of the Louisiana Legislature since state lawmakers began their work two weeks ago may be tempted to ask why very little seems to be happening. Few measures have gotten votes so far in the two-month legislative session, and nearly all the financial bills at the core of the session's budget debate remain in the committees where they were assigned for their first hearings.

