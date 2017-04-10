America's flood insurance system is s...

America's flood insurance system is sinking

9 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

Here's some bad news for the 5 million Americans who have flood insurance policies: Premiums will rise an average 6.3 percent this year, according to the National Flood Insurance Program . But this could be followed by even worse news when rates rise as much as 25 percent a year until the NFIP -- now $24 billion underwater and in debt -- becomes "actuarily sound."

