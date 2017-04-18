Alligator crawls out of Louisiana sto...

Alligator crawls out of Louisiana storm drain

Read more: SFGate

WWL reports a 7-foot alligator emerged from a drain in Jefferson Parish on Monday after heavy rains. Video obtained by WWL shows a group of Bucktown residents detaining the alligator by lassoing its neck and tying the rope to a nearby pole as the creature thrashes.

