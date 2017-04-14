14 arrested during south Louisiana warrant sweep
State authorities sent law enforcement into Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis parishes as part of a massive warrant sweep that has netted 14 people. The Department of Public Safety and Corrections' Probation and Parole officers and sheriff's deputies Thursday spent the morning searching for 50 people who failed to report to their probation and parole officer, violating the terms of their supervised release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|MIDutch
|221,163
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|595
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC