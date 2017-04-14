14 arrested during south Louisiana wa...

14 arrested during south Louisiana warrant sweep

16 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

State authorities sent law enforcement into Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis parishes as part of a massive warrant sweep that has netted 14 people. The Department of Public Safety and Corrections' Probation and Parole officers and sheriff's deputies Thursday spent the morning searching for 50 people who failed to report to their probation and parole officer, violating the terms of their supervised release.

