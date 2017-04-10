$10 million bequest to bolster Southe...

$10 million bequest to bolster Southeastern's scholarships

Officials at Southeastern Louisiana University say it's the largest single donation in the Hammond-based institution's 92-year history: a $10 million bequest from a 1953 graduate. Southeastern says in a Tuesday news release that Seth Ryan was a 1953 business graduate who died last month.

