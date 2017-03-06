Women have monopoly on upcoming Louisiana judicial elections
Of the nine candidates running in Louisiana's judicial races this year, all of them are women. This is certainly welcome news for those who want to see more women in elected office in the Bayou State, where strides have been slow.
