With eyes on Trump, Louisiana and Mexico keep talking trade, business

President Donald Trump has not let up on his criticism of Mexico's relationship with the United States, even as he sent two of his top emissaries , Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, last month across the Rio Grande to discuss just that. But in an administration remarkable for the blazing speed with which it has tried to fulfill campaign promises, Trump has been slow to act on any meaningful trade policy beyond nixing the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

