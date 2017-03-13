Why equal pay advocates feel Louisian...

Why equal pay advocates feel Louisiana will finally make progress on its worst-in-the-nation ranking

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

ON THE FRONT LINE: Camille Moran, who has fought for equal pay since the early '90s, says the approach at the State Capitol this year will be to push for a smaller, more targeted bill, rather than pursuing the all-or-nothing approach of previous bills. "We are going to have to get more local and take it on a case-by-case basis through each municipality or parish," she says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 14 min Regolith Based Li... 220,185
Would you date with People with Herpes? Mon karally 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Mon Sinersareweall 585
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
Handy Mandy Feb 24 old friend 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,397 • Total comments across all topics: 279,566,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC