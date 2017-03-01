Who should you discover at Bonnaroo 2...

Who should you discover at Bonnaroo 2017?

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival's initial 2017 lineup announcement was met with mixed responses, as the festival seemingly traded a great deal of its jam band roots and "hippie culture" for a wealth of pop confection. Bonnaroo recently released its daily lineup, which begs the question: What shows should I try to catch each day? Many Bonnaroovians argue that the magic of attending Bonnaroo - and music festivals in general - can be found in the discovery of a new artist or group.

