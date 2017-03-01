Who should you discover at Bonnaroo 2017?
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival's initial 2017 lineup announcement was met with mixed responses, as the festival seemingly traded a great deal of its jam band roots and "hippie culture" for a wealth of pop confection. Bonnaroo recently released its daily lineup, which begs the question: What shows should I try to catch each day? Many Bonnaroovians argue that the magic of attending Bonnaroo - and music festivals in general - can be found in the discovery of a new artist or group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sidelines.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|35 min
|Subduction Zone
|219,691
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|9 hr
|Emerald
|2
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Richard1366
|2
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 26
|Phyllis sisk 4
|579
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
|Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09)
|Feb 24
|Jaydon
|2,068
|Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup
|Feb 17
|Kelkel2017
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC