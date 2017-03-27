Who has the tastiest and prettiest water in Louisiana? Contest ranks parishes

Tasty water, pretty effluent. That's the criteria for awards at the 80th Annual Louisiana Conference on Water Supply, Sewerage, and Industrial Wastes, Inc., held this year in Baton Rouge on March 23. Local water districts took home awards this month for tasty water and beautiful effluent, courtesy of the 80th Annual Louisiana Conference on Water Supply, Sewerage, and Industrial Wastes, Inc .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.