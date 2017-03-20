What would Louisiana's 'mother of all rainstorms' look like? Climatologist weighs in
Just how bad would rainfall have to be in south Louisiana for it to be deemed the "mother of all rainstorms"? Consider the Louisiana Flood of 2016 , when record-breaking rainfall killed 13 people and ravaged thousands of homes across south Louisiana in August. State Climatologist Barry Keim on Friday said the flood was only about 60 percent as large as the "mother of all rainstorms" that could happen in Louisiana.
