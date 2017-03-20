What would Louisiana's 'mother of all...

What would Louisiana's 'mother of all rainstorms' look like? Climatologist weighs in

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Just how bad would rainfall have to be in south Louisiana for it to be deemed the "mother of all rainstorms"? Consider the Louisiana Flood of 2016 , when record-breaking rainfall killed 13 people and ravaged thousands of homes across south Louisiana in August. State Climatologist Barry Keim on Friday said the flood was only about 60 percent as large as the "mother of all rainstorms" that could happen in Louisiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 8 hr Aura Mytha 220,438
Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15) Mon lani 4
Would you date with People with Herpes? Mar 13 karally 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Mar 13 Sinersareweall 585
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,032 • Total comments across all topics: 279,706,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC