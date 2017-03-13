Watch how Louisiana deputy used thermal imaging drone to track runaway teens
It was night, and three runaways were hiding in woods. A sheriff's deputy put up a drone with a thermal imaging camera, and found them within a minute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|15 min
|Regolith Based Li...
|220,185
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mon
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mon
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC