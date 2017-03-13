Watch how Louisiana deputy used therm...

Watch how Louisiana deputy used thermal imaging drone to track runaway teens

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

It was night, and three runaways were hiding in woods. A sheriff's deputy put up a drone with a thermal imaging camera, and found them within a minute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 15 min Regolith Based Li... 220,185
Would you date with People with Herpes? Mon karally 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Mon Sinersareweall 585
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
Handy Mandy Feb 24 old friend 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,397 • Total comments across all topics: 279,566,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC