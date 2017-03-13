Video: Joe Spencer of Louisiana Creol...

Video: Joe Spencer of Louisiana Creole Gumbo at Startup Story Night

15 hrs ago Read more: Model D

On Thursday, January 19, at Planet Ant Hall in Hamtramck, Michigan, five metro Detroit entrepreneurs performed stories about challenges they have overcome to grow their businesses at the first-ever Startup Story Night. The event was emceed by Glynn Washington, whose Snap Judgment program can be heard weekly on over 400 NPR stations and is downloaded over two million times every month.

