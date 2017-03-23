UTSA, Frank Wilson extend a plethora of offers to Louisiana prospects
It was just a matter of time before University of Texas San Antonio head coach Frank Wilson made a strong push in Louisiana--and that time appears to be now. Wilson and his staff went through a staff meeting on Thursday that included evaluations of many Louisiana prospects, and 11 prospects emerged with overtures from the Roadrunners.
