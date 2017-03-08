U.S. attorney for La. western district retiring
Stephanie A. Finley, United States Attorney for the western district of Louisiana, announced Friday that she is retiring after 25 years of federal service. Finley began her career with the Department of Justice as an assistant United States attorney in October of 1995.
