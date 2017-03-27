Two Republicans advance to LA House D...

Two Republicans advance to LA House District 8 runoff

15 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Two separate watch parties Saturday night featured plenty of cheers, clapping and lots of smiling among the supporters for the two men left standing in the race to represent north Bossier in the Louisiana House of Representatives. Crews won 41 percent of the vote, compared to 37 percent for Gatti, handily surpassing the other two challengers, Republicans Patrick Harrington and Michael Lowrie, in voting March 25. Crews and Gatti are self-described conservative Republicans, Crews is a retired Air Force B-52 and later commercial airline pilot, while Gatti is an ordained minister and former small business owner.

