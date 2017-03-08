Tom Hassinger's one-act play about Jean Lafitte kicks off 30 by Ninety series
Tom Hassinger's play, "At Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop," is set in 1814 New Orleans and humorously portrays the notorious pirate Jean Lafitte as a self-defined "entrepreneur" instead of as the criminal smuggler he was known to be. Henry "Tom" Hassinger -- whose original one-act play will be produced as part of 30 by Ninety Theatre's "One Act Play Writing Competition" -- is no stranger to creating content with Louisiana themes.
