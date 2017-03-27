To save Louisiana's coast, a lot of science and engineering - and a bit of Khmer
In an attempt to save Louisiana's coast from land loss and pounding hurricanes, state officials have drafted a 50-year, $50 billion master plan of action , based on the latest science and cutting-edge engineering. But away from the computer and outside the laboratory, they must also navigate the diverse cultures -- and languages -- in the communities along the Gulf of Mexico .
