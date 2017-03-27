To save Louisiana's coast, a lot of s...

To save Louisiana's coast, a lot of science and engineering - and a bit of Khmer

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

In an attempt to save Louisiana's coast from land loss and pounding hurricanes, state officials have drafted a 50-year, $50 billion master plan of action , based on the latest science and cutting-edge engineering. But away from the computer and outside the laboratory, they must also navigate the diverse cultures -- and languages -- in the communities along the Gulf of Mexico .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 48 min Dogen 220,748
Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15) Mar 20 lani 4
Would you date with People with Herpes? Mar 13 karally 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Mar 13 Sinersareweall 585
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,248 • Total comments across all topics: 279,907,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC