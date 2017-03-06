Three Recent Murders of Trans Women B...

Three Recent Murders of Trans Women Bring 2017 Total to 7

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Towleroad

A spate of murders towards the end of February has brought the reported total of transgender victims in 2017 to 7, according to watchdog group New York City Anti-Violence Project. The Anti-Violence Project documented the homicides of 23 transgender and gender nonconforming people in 2016, the highest ever recorded by the coalition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 3 min Subduction Zone 219,833
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) 18 hr lorena 582
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mon averagejoe 1
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
Handy Mandy Feb 24 old friend 2
News Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09) Feb 24 Jaydon 2,068
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,490 • Total comments across all topics: 279,395,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC