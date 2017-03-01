This week at progressive state blogs: Following the Koch $$ in Iowa; local media MIA in Louisiana
Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... Off-duty cop in Anaheim, California, pulls his pistol on 13-year-old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|219,740
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Fri
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 26
|Phyllis sisk 4
|579
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
|Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09)
|Feb 24
|Jaydon
|2,068
|Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup
|Feb 17
|Kelkel2017
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC