The Latest: Black caucus calls GOP health plan a 'disaster'
The Congressional Black Caucus is calling the Republican health care plan a "disaster" after the release of the Congressional Budget Office's report. The CBO says 14 million Americans would lose coverage next year under House Republican legislation remaking the nation's health care system.
