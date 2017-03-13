The Latest: Black caucus calls GOP he...

The Latest: Black caucus calls GOP health plan a 'disaster'

The Congressional Black Caucus is calling the Republican health care plan a "disaster" after the release of the Congressional Budget Office's report. The CBO says 14 million Americans would lose coverage next year under House Republican legislation remaking the nation's health care system.

