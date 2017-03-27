The healing power of art through 'Mutual Support'
But perhaps more than ever these days, it's important to keep in mind art's capacity to heal - and a new exhibition at the Pelican Bomb Gallery X space on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard in Central City seeks to provide an opportunity for just that. "Mutual Support" includes the work of several artists whose work engages various issues of individual and community wellness, healing and care and "address the connection between physical, social, and spiritual well-being," according to a news release.
