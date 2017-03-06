Tensas Sheriff: Watch for escaped elk...

Tensas Sheriff: Watch for escaped elk on highway

The Tensas Parish Sheriff is warning drivers to be cautious while driving on Highway 128. You could encounter three escaped elk that weight about 900 pounds each.

