Survey: Louisianans want tax increases, spending cuts to solve state budget crisis

Louisiana residents may not be as anti-tax as conventional wisdom suggests, according to an LSU survey released today , but most residents also believe the state can and ought to reduce spending by eliminating government inefficiencies. A sizable majority of those surveyed - 71 percent - believe lawmakers should use a combination of tax increases and spending cuts to solve the state's reoccurring budget shortfalls, LSU's Reilly Center for Media and Public Affairs Louisiana Survey 2017 found.

