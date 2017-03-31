Study: Louisiana worst for financial literacy
A study by WalletHub, a national personal finance website, ranks Louisiana dead last in the U.S. for financial literacy. WalletHub surveyed more than 8,000 Americans using 15 key metrics to measure their financial acumen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Fri
|Dado
|220,768
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Thu
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
|Paga Holidays
|Thu
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mar 13
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC