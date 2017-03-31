Study: Louisiana worst for financial ...

Study: Louisiana worst for financial literacy

A study by WalletHub, a national personal finance website, ranks Louisiana dead last in the U.S. for financial literacy. WalletHub surveyed more than 8,000 Americans using 15 key metrics to measure their financial acumen.

