Stillwater man is the last surviving ...

Stillwater man is the last surviving member of WWII veterans club

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

The minutes of the final meeting of the A&D Last Man's Club were handwritten in a shaky cursive and end with this sad line: "Jean L. DeCurtins was the last man." DeCurtins, a World War II veteran, wrote the minutes for the meeting, which was held Jan. 21 at the Lake Elmo Inn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 39 min replaytime 219,728
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... 21 hr Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Feb 26 Phyllis sisk 4 579
Handy Mandy Feb 24 old friend 2
News Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09) Feb 24 Jaydon 2,068
Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup Feb 17 Kelkel2017 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,168 • Total comments across all topics: 279,313,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC