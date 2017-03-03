Stillwater man is the last surviving member of WWII veterans club
The minutes of the final meeting of the A&D Last Man's Club were handwritten in a shaky cursive and end with this sad line: "Jean L. DeCurtins was the last man." DeCurtins, a World War II veteran, wrote the minutes for the meeting, which was held Jan. 21 at the Lake Elmo Inn.
