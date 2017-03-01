State Police: Impaired driver causes fatal four-vehicle accident on I-55
Louisiana State Police Troop B investigated a fatal crash Thursday on I-55 north at mile post 11.8. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. and involved four vehicles. The accident claimed the life of a tow truck driver, identified as 34-year-old Macy Lee Alvey III of New Orleans.
