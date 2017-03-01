Southern Louisiana records warmest February on record, winter temps also high
Southern Louisiana just experienced the warmest February in history, with the average temperatures in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette breaking record highs for the month, according to the National Weather Service. All three cities had an average February temperature above 64 degrees, topping off an already seasonably warm winter.
