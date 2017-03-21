In Lafayette Parish, more than 11,000 individuals over the age of 25 are without a high school diploma or high school equivalency diploma, but South Louisiana Community College wants to change this. The community college is expanding its comprehensive Adult Education services to Lafayette Parish effective July 1. SLCC, in collaboration with the Lafayette Parish School System, currently is transitioning Adult Education services from LPSS to SLCC.

