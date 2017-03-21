South Louisiana Community College
In Lafayette Parish, more than 11,000 individuals over the age of 25 are without a high school diploma or high school equivalency diploma, but South Louisiana Community College wants to change this. The community college is expanding its comprehensive Adult Education services to Lafayette Parish effective July 1. SLCC, in collaboration with the Lafayette Parish School System, currently is transitioning Adult Education services from LPSS to SLCC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|Subduction Zone
|220,494
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|Mon
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mar 13
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC