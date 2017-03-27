So many requests, so little money, Lo...

So many requests, so little money, Louisiana legislators say

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Last year, the Louisiana Legislature approved its annual laundry list of capital expenditures projects for state agencies and municipalities. Upon revisiting the list Tuesday , members of the House Ways and Means Committee issued a warning: Many are not going to make it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr Dado 220,783
Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ... Thu Sister Annette Paige 1
Paga Holidays Thu Sister Annette Paige 1
Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15) Mar 20 lani 4
Would you date with People with Herpes? Mar 13 karally 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Mar 13 Sinersareweall 585
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,512 • Total comments across all topics: 279,953,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC