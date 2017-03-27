SLU vocalists claim awards at Louisiana competition

Southeastern Louisiana University students who were honored at the recent Louisiana Chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing competition included, from left, William Dopp, Independence; Cody Sires, Chalmette; Sara Cage, Baton Rouge; Michelle Guillot, Slidell; Lauren Gibson, Walker; and Alfred Harper, New Orleans. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY RANDY BERGERON -- Southeastern Louisiana University students who were honored at the recent Louisiana Chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing competition included, from left, William Dopp, Independence; Cody Sires, Chalmette; Sara Cage, Baton Rouge; Michelle Guillot, Slidell; Lauren Gibson, Walker; and Alfred Harper, New Orleans.

