Shooting in Louisiana leaves 4 dead, survivor shot in the face
An early morning shooting at a Louisiana apartment complex Wednesday left three people dead and a woman in recovery from a gun shot wound to the face, police said. Officers in Jefferson Parish fielded a phone call around 3:30 a.m. from a woman claiming she was shot in the head, the sheriff's office told The Times-Picayune .
