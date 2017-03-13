Shooting in Louisiana leaves 4 dead, ...

Shooting in Louisiana leaves 4 dead, survivor shot in the face

16 hrs ago

An early morning shooting at a Louisiana apartment complex Wednesday left three people dead and a woman in recovery from a gun shot wound to the face, police said. Officers in Jefferson Parish fielded a phone call around 3:30 a.m. from a woman claiming she was shot in the head, the sheriff's office told The Times-Picayune .

