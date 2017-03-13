Sheriff: 3 men slain, woman wounded in Louisiana shooting
Authorities say three men have been killed and a woman was shot in the face in a shooting at a southeast Louisiana apartment. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department spokesman Col.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|8 min
|Dogen
|220,209
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mar 13
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC