Settlement reached in suit alleging Louisiana jail beating

A settlement has been reached between the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and an inmate who filed a lawsuit alleging abuse in the parish jail. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported Monday that U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon dismissed Bryce Hemstad's lawsuit, writing the parties had "firmly agreed upon a compromise."

