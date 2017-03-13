Same-sex partners treated same as het...

Same-sex partners treated same as heterosexuals under Louisiana domestic violence bill

10 hrs ago

Same-sex partners would be subject to identical domestic violence penalties as couples in heterosexual relationships under a bill filed for the Louisiana Legislature to consider in its session starting April 10. House Bill 27 by Rep. Patrick Connick, R-Marrero, simply removes the phrase "of opposite sex" from the state's definition of a household member, a definition that forms a foundation for the domestic abuse battery and domestic aggravated assault charges, as well as support services for victims. Louisiana and South Carolina are the only states with such a distinction in their domestic violence statutes.

