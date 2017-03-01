Rodeo to rid marshes of unwanted crab traps
Crab traps are designed to catch the crustaceans Louisiana residents love to boil, crack and consume while sitting around newspaper-lined tables and telling stories about times gone by. But on Saturday , the traps themselves will be the targets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|dad1
|219,646
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Sun
|Phyllis sisk 4
|579
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
|Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09)
|Feb 24
|Jaydon
|2,068
|Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup
|Feb 17
|Kelkel2017
|1
|#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13)
|Feb 15
|Speedy
|23
|Opiates
|Feb 8
|HTrain
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC