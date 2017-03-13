Republicans in Louisiana likely immun...

Republicans in Louisiana likely immune from any GOP health care fallout

Republicans in Congress may be feeling political pressure surrounding the effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, but Louisiana's delegation does not appear especially vulnerable in any upcoming elections, experts say. John Couvillon, political analyst and polling expert with JMC Analytics and Polling, said at the Press Club of Baton Rouge today that incumbents facing re-election in the 2018 midterms could be in a tough position if their replacement for the ACA causes their constituents to lose coverage.

