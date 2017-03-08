Report: Louisiana worst for gender equality
The annual Bloomberg News U.S. Gender-Equality Ranking puts the Pelican State in last place, weighing factors like male-female pay ratios, women in the labor force, education, health coverage, and poverty. The state didn't improve its position from last year.
