Report: Louisiana worst for gender equality

14 hrs ago

The annual Bloomberg News U.S. Gender-Equality Ranking puts the Pelican State in last place, weighing factors like male-female pay ratios, women in the labor force, education, health coverage, and poverty. The state didn't improve its position from last year.

