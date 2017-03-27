Professor Sarah Hyde to address Southeast Louisiana Historical Association Meeting
River Parishes Community College assistant professor Sarah Hyde will address the Southeast Louisiana Historical Association at its annual meeting April 6 at the Hammond Regional Arts Center in the Levy Building downtown. Hyde will offer a presentation from her new book released by LSU Press, "Schooling in the Antebellum South: The Rise of Public and Private Education in Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi."
