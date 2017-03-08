Political forces aligned to tackle cr...

Political forces aligned to tackle criminal justice overhaul in Louisiana

Louisiana's top-in-the-nation incarceration rate is a drain on the state's workforce and its treasury, and the lock-up numbers are getting a new look from elected officials who are wondering if their sentencing laws and public safety policies have been too harsh. In addition to tackling the weighty task of tax overhaul, Gov. John Bel Edwards and lawmakers also will be trying to rework Louisiana's criminal justice laws in the upcoming legislative session.

