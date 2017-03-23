Police: Vegas cabbie went to victim's home after sex assault

Police say a Las Vegas cab driver went back to the customer he'd been accused of sexually assaulting while she was passed out, and offered her money, flowers and apologies after surveillance video footage of the... Police say a Las Vegas cab driver went back to the customer he'd been accused of sexually assaulting while she was passed out, and offered her money, flowers and apologies after surveillance video footage of the incident surfaced. Former Penn State president Graham Spanier has been found guilty of one count of child endangerment over his handling of a child sex abuse complaint against retired assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.