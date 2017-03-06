Pelosi dodges on Democrat's remark ab...

Pelosi dodges on Democrat's remark about Conway

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi declined on Sunday to criticize a fellow Democrat's crude joke about top Donald Trump aide Kellyanne Conway. In an interview with CNN's "State of the Union," anchor Jake Tapper asked Pelosi about a joke Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond told at the Washington Press Club Foundation's congressional dinner last week about a photo showing Conway on her knees on an Oval Office sofa.

