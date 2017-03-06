Pelosi dodges on Democrat's remark about Conway
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi declined on Sunday to criticize a fellow Democrat's crude joke about top Donald Trump aide Kellyanne Conway. In an interview with CNN's "State of the Union," anchor Jake Tapper asked Pelosi about a joke Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond told at the Washington Press Club Foundation's congressional dinner last week about a photo showing Conway on her knees on an Oval Office sofa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|5 min
|dad1
|219,800
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|1 hr
|averagejoe
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Sun
|MIkki
|581
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
|Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09)
|Feb 24
|Jaydon
|2,068
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC