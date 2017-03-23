Paula Brown edges Tiffany Chase in ti...

Paula Brown edges Tiffany Chase in tight race for 4th Circuit Court of Appeal seat

13 hrs ago

Orleans Parish Civil District Judge Paula Brown edged out her colleague, Tiffany Chase, to take the race for an open seat on the 4th Circuit Court of Appeal. Brown won with 51 percent of the vote to 49 percent for Chase.

