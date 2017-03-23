Paula Brown edges Tiffany Chase in tight race for 4th Circuit Court of Appeal seat
Orleans Parish Civil District Judge Paula Brown edged out her colleague, Tiffany Chase, to take the race for an open seat on the 4th Circuit Court of Appeal. Brown won with 51 percent of the vote to 49 percent for Chase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|14 hr
|Horn Dog
|220,673
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mar 13
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC