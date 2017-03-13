Paging Sen. John Kennedy: The AHCA is a health care disaster for Louisiana
In the nine months since Louisiana opted to expand Medicaid last June, health care in this state has completely changed, and as current medical students and future physicians, we do not want to go back. Under the Affordable Care Act and the subsequent Medicaid expansion, almost half a million more Louisianians gained insurance.
