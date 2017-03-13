Paging Sen. John Kennedy: The AHCA is...

Paging Sen. John Kennedy: The AHCA is a health care disaster for Louisiana

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

In the nine months since Louisiana opted to expand Medicaid last June, health care in this state has completely changed, and as current medical students and future physicians, we do not want to go back. Under the Affordable Care Act and the subsequent Medicaid expansion, almost half a million more Louisianians gained insurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 30 min Regolith Based Li... 220,250
Would you date with People with Herpes? Mar 13 karally 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Mar 13 Sinersareweall 585
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
Handy Mandy Feb 24 old friend 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,692 • Total comments across all topics: 279,600,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC